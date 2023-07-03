Federal Bank Total Deposits Grow 21.4%; Gross Advance Up By 20.9% | Files

Federal Bank total deposits reached ₹2,22,513 crore, 21.4 per cent higher than ₹1,83,355 crore in June 2022, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Bank’s Customer deposits aggregated to ₹2,10,439 Crore, a growth of 17.2 per cent over ₹1,79,586 Crore as of June 30, 2022.

Federal Bank’s gross advances grew by 20.9 per cent to ₹1,86,593 Crore from ₹1,54,392 Crore as of June 30,2022. As per internal classification, Retail credit book grew by 20.2 per cent and wholesale credit book grew by 21.6 per cent. Retail to Wholesale ratio is at 54:46 respectively.

Federal Bank shares

The shares of Federal Bank on Monday at 1:04 pm IST were at Rs 127.25, up by 0.87 per cent.

