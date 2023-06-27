 Federal Bank Allots 1,17,680 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options
The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
Federal Bank on Tuesday allots 1,17,680 equity shares to employees as stock options approved by the Nomination, Remuneration, Ethics and Compensation Committee, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The allotment of 3,000 equity shares with face value of Rs 2 each of the bank to the option grantees upon exercise of stock options under ESOS 2010 Scheme and allotment of 1,14,680 equity shares with face value of Rs. 2 each of the Bank to the Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under ESOS 2017 Scheme.

Federal Bank shares

The shares of Federal Bank on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 123.50, up by 1.81 percent.

