Federal Bank Appoints Harsh Dugar As Executive Director Of The Bank |

Federal Bank on Thursday announced the appointment of Harsh Dugar as the Executive Director on the Board of the Bank for a period of three years from the date of assuming charge, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Based on the RBI approval, Harsh Dugar would assume charge as Additional Executive Director of the Bank from June 23, 2023 on the terms and conditions including remuneration as approved by Reserve Bank of India.

Harsh Dugar is presently the Group President and Country Head of Wholesale Banking. He is currently responsible for Corporate Banking, Capital Markets operations, Institutional Banking, Commercial Banking, Agri, Micro, Rural Banking, Government Business and Commercial Vehicles/Construction Equipments across the country.

Harsh joined Federal Bank in 2016 as Country Head for Corporate and Institutional Banking with a prior experience of 20 years at HDFC Bank. He has significant experience in Wholesale banking across various geographies. He holds a bachelor’s degree with Honors in Accounting & Finance from the University of Calcutta and was a University Topper. He is a qualified CWA and CFA with All India Rank holding. He was a part time faculty with ICFAI Business School, Kolkata during the initial days of his career.

Federal Bank Shares

The shares of Federal Bank on Friday at 11:37 am IST were at Rs 123, down by 0.65 percent.

