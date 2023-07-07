Federal Bank Announces 1,47,955 Equity Shares As ESOPs |

As per the regulatory filing, Federal Bank on Friday announced the allotment of 1,47,955 equity shares to employees as stock option.

Based on the approval of the Nomination, Remuneration, Ethics and Compensation Committee, the following allotments have been made after payment of money by the allottees.

The allotment of 3,375 Equity Shares with face value of Rs 2 each of the Bank to the Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under ESOS 2010 Scheme and the allotment of 1,44,580 Equity Shares with face value of Rs 2 each of the Bank to the Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under ESOS 2017 Scheme on July 06, 2023.

Federal Bank Shares

The shares of Federal Bank on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 134.85, down by 0.41 percent.