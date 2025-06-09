 FDA Flags Blinkit Dark Store For Not Owning Food Safety License; Unhygienic Store Conditions, No Food Inspection Safety Services For Staff
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFDA Flags Blinkit Dark Store For Not Owning Food Safety License; Unhygienic Store Conditions, No Food Inspection Safety Services For Staff

FDA Flags Blinkit Dark Store For Not Owning Food Safety License; Unhygienic Store Conditions, No Food Inspection Safety Services For Staff

Inspected on June 5 following a consumer food safety complaint, this facility, located near Mitcon College in Balewadi, was operated by M/s Energy Darkstore Services. FDA officials, while investigating, found that the store was actively storing and distributing food items without a license. It is mandatory to have a license under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

A Blinkit dark store of The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been flagged in Pune. This store did not own a mandatory food safety license. Among quick commerce firms in India, scrutiny of food safety standards intensifies.

Inspected on June 5 following a consumer food safety complaint, this facility, located near Mitcon College in Balewadi, was operated by M/s Energy Darkstore Services. FDA officials, while investigating, found that the store was actively storing and distributing food items without a license. It is mandatory to have a license under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The Joint Commissioner (Food) directed the operator to immediately halt all food-related operations in a formal notice reviewed by Moneycontrol. The Joint Commissioner clearly stated that until a valid license is obtained, the store would not be permitted to operate. If this directive was violated, FDA warned of legal action.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Zepto’s Food Facility In Dharavi Shut Down By FDA Over Poor Hygiene & Safety...
article-image

The facility was distributing packaged food, some of it in bulk storage racks. It didn't have any proper traceability. The store was unhygienic, food particles were found on the floor and workers were not wearing headgear while handling food products.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan

No approval had been granted at the time of the visit while the vendor had applied for a license. A detailed inspection report accompanying the notice documented a range of compliance lapses.

Read Also
Pune: Gangster Shivam Andekar, Aide Held For ₹48 Lakh Extortion From Fish Vendor
article-image

50 people were reportedly employed by this facility, staff members were not given any food inspection safety certificates. The store lacked records of safety training provided to employees among uncalibrated cold storage units for milk and fruits.

One of Blinkit's last-mile warehousing and fulfilment partners is M/s Energy Darkstore Services. By expanding its dark store footprint, Blinkit has been scaling its quick commerce operations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

India Set To Become World's Third Largest Economy, Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi On Completion...

India Set To Become World's Third Largest Economy, Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi On Completion...

Ayodhya Land Rates Soar Up To 200% After 8 Years As UP Govt Revises Circle Rates

Ayodhya Land Rates Soar Up To 200% After 8 Years As UP Govt Revises Circle Rates

Gold Slips ₹110 To ₹97,670/10 G; Silver Plunges ₹1,000 To ₹1.07 Lakh/Kg

Gold Slips ₹110 To ₹97,670/10 G; Silver Plunges ₹1,000 To ₹1.07 Lakh/Kg