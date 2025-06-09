FDA Flags Blinkit Dark Store For Not Owning Food Safety License; Unhygienic Store Conditions, No Food Inspection Safety Services For Staff

File Image |

A Blinkit dark store of The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been flagged in Pune. This store did not own a mandatory food safety license. Among quick commerce firms in India, scrutiny of food safety standards intensifies.

Inspected on June 5 following a consumer food safety complaint, this facility, located near Mitcon College in Balewadi, was operated by M/s Energy Darkstore Services. FDA officials, while investigating, found that the store was actively storing and distributing food items without a license. It is mandatory to have a license under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The Joint Commissioner (Food) directed the operator to immediately halt all food-related operations in a formal notice reviewed by Moneycontrol. The Joint Commissioner clearly stated that until a valid license is obtained, the store would not be permitted to operate. If this directive was violated, FDA warned of legal action.

The facility was distributing packaged food, some of it in bulk storage racks. It didn't have any proper traceability. The store was unhygienic, food particles were found on the floor and workers were not wearing headgear while handling food products.

No approval had been granted at the time of the visit while the vendor had applied for a license. A detailed inspection report accompanying the notice documented a range of compliance lapses.

50 people were reportedly employed by this facility, staff members were not given any food inspection safety certificates. The store lacked records of safety training provided to employees among uncalibrated cold storage units for milk and fruits.

One of Blinkit's last-mile warehousing and fulfilment partners is M/s Energy Darkstore Services. By expanding its dark store footprint, Blinkit has been scaling its quick commerce operations.