FBL licenses its proprietary enzymatic technology for manufacturing Molnupiravir

Fermenta Biotech Limited (FBL) has signed a definitive agreement with Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited (APSL), a stepdown subsidiary of Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited (DRL).

FBL will license its proprietary biocatalytic technology for the synthesis of Molnupiravir and supply its enzyme Candida Antarctica B Lipase to APSL, and APSL will exclusively procure the enzyme from FBL.

Molnupiravir API manufactured by APSL will be utilized by DRL for its formulation.

This development follows FBL's announcement of filing patents for its novel technology for synthesizing Molnupiravir in April 2021.

Prashant Nagre, Managing Director, FBL, commented, "Our technology, based on green chemistry, is one of the first of its kind in the world, enabling sustainable and scalable manufacture of Molnupiravir."

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 02:06 PM IST