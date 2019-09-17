FastTrack: A Professional Excellence Leadership Development Programme

The 7th edition of FastTrack, a three-day leadership programme for top young professionals was organised by The Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) and the International Advertising Association (IAA) in Kuala Lumpur between September 11 – 13, 2019.

Fasttrack has proven to be a powerful and successful leadership programme. To date, the programme has 199 alumni from over 10 countries. Professionals from Malaysia, India, China, Taiwan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Indonesia participated in this event.

“I am delighted that FastTrack has come so far. The feedback from all our nominees from India has been superb. I am also happy to note that they are advancing steadily in their professional lives and contributing gainfully to our industry,” said Pradeep Guha of Advertising Council of India (ACI),

The ACI, which has as its members the IAA (India Chapter), AAAI, Advertising Club and IBF has been sponsoring six delegates for an all-expenses-paid experience in the program for the last several years.

“We believe it is our investment in our industry and the returns are showing now. We conduct a national search for these six delegates and this year the entire search and short-listing was handled by media veteran Paritosh Joshi. We are happy to continue backing Fasttrack and wish it spreads from Malaysia, where it is being run now, to India as well,” Guha added.

Bharat Avalani, Chief Knowledge Officer of the AFAA and the pioneer of the program said, “We are incredibly heartened by the breakthroughs. We continually receive positive feedback from the human resources department of the participants, and we are pleased to witness their ability to engage in higher-level conversations and take greater responsibility in their work. The advertising and marketing industry is challenged like never before; trust and credibility is diminishing, therefore this is a critical time for us to raise leaders with the right attitudes to seek solutions.”