Fan2Play signs former India Kabaddi captain Ajay Thakur as their next brand ambassador

Fan2Play, a fantasy sports platform, announced Ajay Thakur as the newest brand ambassador. The former Indian national Kabaddi team captain was awarded the Padma Shri and Arjuna Awards in 2019 and played a vital role in his team’s victory at the Kabaddi World Cup in 2016. He also won gold medals at the 2014 Asian Games and a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Ajay Thakur will continue to be the face of Fan2Play's kabaddi audience in the next PKL season as well, which is expected to take place later this year. Fan2Play aims to surge ahead and strengthen its leadership position in the online sports gaming industry.

Talking about this association, Ajay Thakur said “I am glad to partner up with Fan2Play and hope to bag more points together as a team. Fan2Play and Kabaddi has the same ethos, both of them are Games of Skill.”

Fan2play is also giving the fans an opportunity to meet with Ajay Thakur through their Tournament Leaderboard game mode. This ‘Fan Meet’ will be organized by Fan2play where the top 20 winners in their ongoing Pro Kabaddi League Tournament leaderboard will not only win mega cash prizes but also get a chance to meet the kabaddi icon.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 03:25 PM IST