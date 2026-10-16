Fairfax Plans To Turn IDBI Bank Into Global Indian Bank After ₹52,878 Crore Deal

Fairfax Financial Holdings plans to develop IDBI Bank into a global Indian financial institution by expanding its services across banking, insurance, wealth management and investment banking.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Chairman and CEO Prem Watsa outlined the strategy for the bank following government approval for Fairfax's ₹52,878 crore acquisition of a 60.72% stake in the lender.

According to the report, Watsa said the objective was to create an Indian bank managed by Indian professionals, rather than operate it as an extension of a foreign financial institution.

Fairfax expects to complete the acquisition early next year, making it the largest investment in the Canadian group's history.

Plans To Integrate Insurance, Wealth Management And Banking

Watsa said Fairfax intends to strengthen IDBI Bank's financial services offerings by leveraging its existing investments in Go Digit Insurance and IIFL Capital Services.

The proposed strategy would combine banking services with insurance distribution, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.

However, Watsa clarified that the businesses would continue operating independently without changes to their existing management structures.

He said cooperation between these entities could improve customer access to financial products while expanding their distribution networks.

Go Digit Founder and Chairman Kamesh Goyal welcomed the potential collaboration, highlighting opportunities to strengthen customer reach and service offerings.

Similarly, IIFL Capital Services could complement IDBI Bank's lending and deposit operations through its investment banking and wealth management expertise.

The strategy is aimed at developing a broader financial services platform around IDBI Bank.

Fairfax To Retain Rakesh Sharma As CEO

Watsa confirmed that Fairfax does not intend to replace IDBI Bank Managing Director and CEO Rakesh Sharma following the acquisition.

The group also plans to protect existing employee benefits as it implements its expansion strategy.

Fairfax intends to appoint former ICICI Prudential Life Insurance CEO N S Kannan as IDBI Bank chairman, subject to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval.

Former CSB Bank chief C VR Rajendran is expected to join the leadership structure in an advisory capacity.

The proposed appointments form part of Fairfax's plans to strengthen the bank's leadership while maintaining operational continuity.

Watsa emphasised that the acquisition would support the development of an Indian financial institution offering a wider range of services to customers.