IDBI Bank Sale Explained: How Much Will LIC Get From ₹52,878 Crore Fairfax Deal & What Happens To Its Remaining Stake?

Mumbai: The Union Cabinet has approved the sale of a 60.72 percent stake in IDBI Bank to Canadian financial services company Fairfax for Rs 52,878 crore. The transaction marks a major milestone in the government's efforts to restructure the lender, while raising questions about Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) remaining ownership and financial gains.

What Happens To LIC’s Stake?

LIC, which currently owns 49.2 percent of IDBI Bank, will see its shareholding decline to approximately 19 percent following the transaction.

Meanwhile, the government's stake will fall from 45.5 percent to 15 percent.

LIC will retain a significant minority holding and manage its remaining investment according to internal policies and regulatory requirements.

How Much Money Will LIC Receive?

The Rs 52,878 crore transaction involves shares being sold by both the government and LIC.

Based on the approximate stake reductions, LIC could receive around Rs 26,300 crore, while the government could collect approximately Rs 26,600 crore.

These figures are indicative, with final proceeds depending on the precise allocation and transaction terms.

Why Was IDBI Bank Sold?

IDBI Bank faced severe financial difficulties following mounting bad loans during the late 2000s.

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Exposure to companies including Kingfisher Airlines, ABG Shipyard, Winsome Diamonds and Videocon contributed to its non-performing assets.

Between 2010 and 2020, the government injected approximately Rs 25,000 crore into the lender.

In 2017, the Reserve Bank of India placed IDBI Bank under its Prompt Corrective Action framework.

LIC subsequently invested Rs 21,624 crore in January 2019, acquiring controlling ownership. The bank exited regulatory restrictions in 2021 following improved financial performance.

How Was Fairfax Selected?

The government initiated a competitive bidding process in October 2022.

Five interested parties submitted expressions of interest, four qualified, and two eventually submitted financial bids.

The selection involved regulatory approvals, security clearances and independent valuations.

The government described the transaction as strategic restructuring and said it represented India's largest foreign direct investment in financial services.

What Changes For Customers?

According to Finance Ministry sources, IDBI Bank's existing banking operations and customer obligations will remain unchanged.

The RBI will continue supervising the lender.

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Customer deposits will remain insured up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor under DICGC rules.

The bank will also maintain its 40 percent priority sector lending requirement.

Government schemes, including Jan Dhan Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana and social security insurance programmes, will continue.

What Happens Next?

The government has authorised the Alternative Mechanism to sell its remaining 15 percent stake through the open market.

Government sale proceeds will enter the Consolidated Fund of India as non-debt capital receipts.

LIC, meanwhile, can independently determine how to utilise its proceeds and manage its residual shareholding.