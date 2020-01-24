Facebook names Avinash Pant as Marketing Director for its India operations

New Delhi: Facebook on Friday said it has appointed Avinash Pant as Marketing Director for its India operations.

The role of marketing director will be a new one at Facebook India, with the mandate to drive the company's consumer marketing efforts across the family of apps, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, the company said in a statement.

Pant comes with 22 years of experience working with consumer brands such as Nike, Coca-Cola, The Walt Disney Company, and most recently, Red Bull, it added.