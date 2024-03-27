Exteriors & Features That Make You Fall in Love at First Sight - A New Age Hatch for the Style Conscious |

In an urban landscape teeming with hatchbacks, standing out with distinctive styling is vital. Hyundai realises buyers want vehicles reflecting their flair as much as practicality. This ethos manifests in the form of the new Exter micro SUV that matches head-turning looks with a tech-laden feature set.

Read on to see why this new-age hatch aims straight for the heart with its stylish design and contemporary cabin.

The Exter Hyundai micro-SUV ditches swooping lines and curvy forms seen on models like the i20 and Venue. Instead, squarish shapes coupled with a chunkier stance aligned to current urban scrambler trends define its unique identity.

Viewed from the front, the new Parameric grille, finished in gloss black, draws the eye with its honeycomb mesh design, also housing the LED headlamps. The H-shaped DRLs above reinforce Hyundai's hi-tech positioning.

Further elements conveying the Exter's tough persona include skid plates front and rear plus chunky roof rails. Its squared-off wheel arches add muscle, especially when filled out by 16-inch dual-tone diamond cut alloys worn appropriately. Side cladding and blacked-out pillars convey the go-anywhere attitude today's customers desire, even if paths may lead to the mall.

With its monotone paint or dual-tone roof styles, satin silver accents and H-shaped LED tail lamps, the Exter's cohesively styled package stands out as fresh from every angle. Love for this hatch extends from first sight.

Hyundai has carried forward its tradition of cramming models with WOW features to delight occupants, whether actively driving or just along for the ride. Stepping inside the dual-tone finished cabin immediately cues owners they've bought something special for the budget class. Dual tone dashboard uses premium feeling soft touch plastics merging effortlessly with sturdy metallic trim elements.

Practical storage needs are met by numerous bins, pockets, and slots dotted thoughtfully. Space utilisation is excellent thanks to a clever mix of regular shapes and sculpted contours, allowing wiggle room for fitting bulkier objects. The premium experience extends rearwards as well, with a spacious bench, rear AC vents and charging sockets that keep all occupants happy even on longer journeys.

In keeping with its sporty imagery, the Exter adopts an enthusiast-tuned suspension, prioritising responsiveness over outright plushness. Light steering mass adds agility, slicing through dense traffic, but feels stable when changing directions swiftly. Its compliant long-travel dampers adeptly manage broken tarmac aided by 185mm ground clearance without fully sacrificing composure around corners.

While the Tata Altroz price starts lower, it cannot match the finely tuned dynamics of the Exter, which stays flatter through bends. For driving enthusiasts on a budget, the Exter brings hot hatch levels of capability in a SUV footprint without the steep sticker price.

Peppy performance comes courtesy peppy 1.2 liter petrol motor mustering 83 bhp and 114 Nm torque put through a choice of slick shifting 5-speed manual or quick reacting automatic. Effortless pull from low rpms suits the city, while ample mid-range punch resolves highway merging or overtaking scenarios with ease.

Protecting occupants are 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, stability and traction programs encompassing the latest technologies. Reversing is easier, too, thanks to the reverse camera's dynamic guidelines overlay, even allowing hitching up trailers using bespoke accessory hitches. Auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers increase convenience further still.

Today, much of the excitement driving sales in competitive segments revolves around gee-whiz technologies dazzling customers into choosing models seemingly beamed in from the future. Hyundai fully comprehends this, leveraging its pioneering expertise in cabin innovation to tempt tech enthusiasts.

Thus, one finds the highly intuitive connect suite operated via an 8-inch touchscreen offering access to over 60 features. Seamless smartwatch and home automation connectivity allow controlling the hatch remotely.

The excellent speaker audio system adds acoustic sparkle, while wireless charging relieves cable clutter. Active connectivity solutions, including smart voice recognition, hybrid navigation and over-the-air update capability, maximise functionality over ownership spans. All considered, Exter's gadget integration should keep trend-conscious owners grinning ear to ear for years.

In an intensely fought arena where new offerings quickly get lost in the crowd, Hyundai's Exter micro-SUV looks to woo decision-makers by strumming both rational and emotional chords. Buyers connect instantly with its head-turning looks and packing standout character. The contemporary tech-loaded interior nicely aligns with their networked lifestyles besides keeping aboard enthusiasts happy.

By infusing their penchant for pushing boundaries on designing experiences that stick in owners' hearts and minds, Hyundai's Exter could find itself charting new directions in the hot hatch sphere. Everything about this package presents itself as a mobility solution contemplating modern urban living beyond just getting from A to B frugally.

Yes, the Exter wears its vibrancy proudly on its sleeve but also serves up dynamism in spades to back the brashness. Discover for yourself why this new age hatch tempts your attention and makes you fall in love at first sight!



