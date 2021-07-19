Explained: When to buy or sell Cryptocurrency?

Fans of the new crypto currency say that the open protocols make it possible for payments to flow as cheaply and freely as email. This effect will begin a race to build low cost payment systems that would be founded on the new virtual currency. Currently the world pays an enormous 3 per cent tax on a large share of it’s payments. Nike, Wal-Mart, Lowes and CVS are among 700,000 other American businesses turning towards cryptocurrency like bitcoin. Economists predict bitcoin could add a new international monetary system. 36 cities across 20 states already allow citizens to pay for everything from bills to parking tickets using crypto like bitcoin.

The new currency system would completely redefine the way we think about money. Bitcoin could actually free citizens from the whims of central banks around the world. Some people are comparing it to Pay-Pal. Bitcoin will serve as an alternative to credit card and electronic check payments. Legitimate internet sites such as Reddit and Baidu are among others accepting the new currency.

Buying and Selling Cryptocurrency

People today are buying and selling cryptocurrency as a very easy way to conduct online transactions. The easiest way to think about buying and selling cryptocurrency from outside and investors perspective is to think of it like a currency exchange whereby you invest other fiat currency into a system in exchange for cryptocurrency that you can use at many online locations. Buying and selling cryptocurrency gives many people the opportunity to work exclusively in a digital capacity. You don't even have to do an exchange of your current money if you want to get started with cryptocurrency. Instead, you can simply offer services through online platforms that allow payments to be rendered using cryptocurrency. Then, when freelance jobs are completed, you can enjoy payments in whatever cryptocurrency you prefer most and then use it to shop online at your favorite restaurants, Forex Trading platforms, or even pay your bills with it.

Online Shopping With Cryptocurrency

That said, knowing when to buy or sell cryptocurrency is really based on what your personal needs are. Cryptocurrency is a very popular way to shop online. There are lots of online websites that accept cryptocurrency , including restaurants, travel agencies, Bitcoin casino banking , nonprofit organizations, and many more. If you want food you can shop online with crypto at:

Subway

Domino's Pizza

Burger King

If you plan to travel and need tickets for your flight you can buy Cryptocurrency in make your purchase at

Cheapair.com

Peach Aviation

Virgin Galactic

Low on gas? There gas stations around the world that allow consumers to use crypto such as:

Coinfuled

Oilfield Intel LLC

Planning to attend a university but you need somewhere that lets you pay for your education with cryptocurrency? You can attend

King's College in New York City

University of Cumbria

University of Nicosia

European School of Management and Technology in Berlin