Explained: What Is The Karnataka Temple Tax Bill?

ANI

In the recent assembly held on Wednesday, February 21, the Karnataka government passed the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment bill, introducing a significant provision. Under this legislation, temples with an income exceeding Rs 1 crore are now asked to pay a 10 per cent tax.

New provisions in Karnataka temple tax bill

As per the recent provisions, temples generating an annual income exceeding one crore rupees must allocate 10 percent of their earnings to a 'Common Pool Fund' (CPF).

Additionally, temples with an income ranging from Rs 10 lakh to 1 crore annually are required to contribute 5 per cent of their earnings to the same fund.

This legislation is designed to oversee the management and finances of these institutions, directing a portion of their earnings towards specific purposes to the government.

These include supporting economically disadvantaged priests, enhancing C-grade temples, and providing quality education for priests' children.

However, the new amendment to the bill has sparked controversies and criticism from various sectors. The introduced changes have spurred debates and raised concerns among different segments of society, highlighting a divergence of opinions and perspectives on the implications of the amended legislation.