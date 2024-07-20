Explained: What Is CrowdStrike And How An Update by Them Led To A Massive Global IT Outage |

In our hyper - connected world where technology has become a part and parcel of our life and is the backbone of virtually every industry whether be it from the aviation sector to the healthcare sector, or the financial service to everyday communication, we rely on intricate digital networks. But the concerns to all this is, "What happens when a crucial piece of digital puzzle fails?

On Friday, July 19, the world witnessed one of the largest IT failures in the history, stemming from a seemingly routine software update by the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike which caused a widespread disruptions such as flights were grounded, health services disrupted, payment systems crashed, and access to Microsoft services was blocked.

What is CrowdStrike?

Founded in 2011, CrowdStrike is an American cybersecurity firm based in Austria, Texas, offering a range of cloud-based security services.

The company was recently in the spotlight after the global IT outage that occurred on July 19, 2024.

The company has raised substantial funding from notable investors, including Google’s venture capital arm and protects 538 out of the Fortune 1000 companies and employs thousands of workers worldwide.

About the incident

The global IT outage began when CrowdStrike rolled out an update to its flagship cybersecurity platform, Falcon, which is cloud-based cybersecurity software designed to protect against cyber threats.

This update, which interacted with Microsoft Windows systems, caused widespread system crashes, and resulted to "blue screen of death" on countless devices.

The ramifications from the update was sudden and severe, and has caused flights delays and grounded, hospitals service interruptions, and businesses halt in payment processing.

Global IT Crisis July 19: Flawed CrowdStrike Update Causes Widespread Disruptions In Microsoft Ecosystem |

Moreover, Microsoft’s Azure cloud services also faced an outage, adding to the confusion and frustration of users worldwide.

CrowdStrike’s Response

CrowdStrike’s CEO, George Kurtz, quickly addressed the situation, and wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, "CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website. We further recommend organizations ensure they’re communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels. Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers."

CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We… — George Kurtz (@George_Kurtz) July 19, 2024

Later on, he provided an update detailing the issues that had been caused and wrote, "As CrowdStrike continues to work with customers and partners to resolve this incident, our team has written a technical overview of today’s events. We will continue to update our findings as the investigation progresses."

As CrowdStrike continues to work with customers and partners to resolve this incident, our team has written a technical overview of today’s events. We will continue to update our findings as the investigation progresses. https://t.co/xIDlV7yKVh — George Kurtz (@George_Kurtz) July 20, 2024

In a similar post, Microsoft Chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella, also clarified the issue and wrote, "Yesterday, CrowdStrike released an update that began impacting IT systems globally. We are aware of this issue and are working closely with CrowdStrike and across the industry to provide customers technical guidance and support to safely bring their systems back online."

Yesterday, CrowdStrike released an update that began impacting IT systems globally. We are aware of this issue and are working closely with CrowdStrike and across the industry to provide customers technical guidance and support to safely bring their systems back online. — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) July 19, 2024

Netizens Reaction to this Outage

After the outage, netizens took to social media and reacted with hilarious memes when their screens went blue.

That #Crowdstrike intern who did so much damage pic.twitter.com/QdOSWO87Kr — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) July 19, 2024

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)