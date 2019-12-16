Expect up to 10% sales growth, BS-VI bikes rollout from January: Triumph India

New Delhi: British premium bike maker Triumph Motorcycles expects India sales to grow 5-10 per cent in the 12-month period ending June 2020 on the back of new products, which are expected to make up for the low offtake in first half of the year, according to a senior company official.

The company, which follows July-June financial year, plans to bring two more new products between January and June 2020 to add to its recently unveiled flagship model Rocket 3R priced at Rs 18 lakh.

It is also gearing up to roll out BS-VI compliant bikes from January and have its entire range under the new emission norms by March.

"We are seeing a decent 9-10 per cent growth in September-November compared to the same period last year. This is a positive sign after a weak July-August," Triumph Motorcycles India General Manager Shoeb Farooq told PTI. He said the company is looking at a growth of 5-10 per cent in December.