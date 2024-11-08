'Expanding Horizons For Professionals': ICSI Kick Starts 52nd National Convention Of Company Secretaries

The press conference led by CS B Narasimhan was also graced by the presence of VP CS DHANANJAY SHUKLA, Western Region head, CS PAWAN G. CHANDAK, Secretary CS ASISH MOHAN and CS MEHUL RAJPUT. | J. Anchil/ FPJ

The Indian Institute of Company Secretaries of India or ICSI, has been at the epicentre of the evolution of the professional space aiding in the making of the edifice of professionalism and corporate governance. This is because there is more to corporations and businesses than their balance sheets.

The esteemed institution, with a total of 2 lakh students and 75,000 members, is positioning itself as the cornerstone of the 'India Story.'

To tell the story what it means to be in this sector and where it could go from here, the Indian Institute of Company Secretaries of India is organising its 52nd National Convention of Company Secretaries in India's business capital, Mumbai.

The theme for the 52nd convention is India @2047: Expanding Horizons for Professionals, in Mumbai.

The convention will be held on 8-9-10 November 2024.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch, will be the chief guest of the convention.

In a presence conference conducted on the eve of the event, on November 7, was led by ICSI President CS B NARASIMHAN | J. Anchil/ FPJ

Press Conference

In a presence conference conducted on the eve of the event, on November 7, ICSI top brass led by ICSI President CS B NARASIMHAN enumerated the achievements of the institution, along with its future goals.

The press conference led by CS B Narasimhan was also graced by the presence of VP CS DHANANJAY SHUKLA, Western Region head, CS PAWAN G. CHANDAK, Secretary CS ASISH MOHAN and CS MEHUL RAJPUT.

MSMEs and Startups

Some of the points highlighted by the top leadership of ICSI included their focus on MSMEs and startups. With the ICSI Start-up and MSME Catalyst, the institution commenced enrolment of Company Secretaries as MSME Catalysts in October last year.

Under this initiative, 'Start-up & MSME Catalyst' will aim to equip its members with the 'know-how', thereby building the acumen required to guide MSMEs and Start-ups.

Making a Safer Workplace For Women

Another element of focus was on governance and compliance standards on the Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace.

The institution claims that it has developed a system to provide standardised procedures for Internal Committee meetings, complaint and inquiry processes, and training and capacity-building programs for employees and Internal Committee members and offers guidance on drafting gender-neutral PoSH policy, promoting inclusivity.

With a focus on e-learning, imparting knowledge to anyone at any distance, the Institute has made attempts to change the remote learning landscape. | J. Anchil/ FPJ

Distance No Bar For Learning

In the age of the information highway, the ICSI appears to have its focus tuned to the needs of a wider spectrum of individuals.

With a focus on e-learning, imparting knowledge to anyone at any distance, the Institute has made attempts to change the remote learning landscape.

The ICSI has conducted a series of focused webinars, rolling out various online Self-Assessment Modules, Crash Courses, and Certificate Courses, and providing Free Video lectures to upskill its members and students since the pandemic year of 2020.

For The Kind of Martyrs

In order to accommodate and aid the kin of those who laid down their lives protecting the country, the ICSI launched the ICSI Fee Waiver Scheme for Defence Personnel, Agniveers and Family of Martyrs. This scheme will offer a 100 per cent fee waiver for individuals associated with the aforementioned categories, thereby giving them free education.