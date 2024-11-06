God Spared My Life For A Reason To A Star Is Born – Elon: 10 Things Donald Trump Said In Victory Speech

The 2024 US presidential elections are about to draw curtains on the political wrestling match between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, as Donald Trump is all set to re-enter the White House after a gap of four years.

Trump currently has a grand total of 266 electoral college votes, against Kamala Harris's 219. Apart from winning Georgia and North Carolina, Trump is also leading in other Swing States, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, with his victory in the said states remaining the matter of a mere formality.

Pro-Trump network Fox News has called race and said that Donald Trump will be the 47th president of the United States.

Other major networks and publications are yet to officially call the race, and Kamala Harris is also yet to concede defeat.

Meanwhile, ushering into the euphoria of winning the race, Trump took the stage from his campaign headquarters in his adopted home state of West Palm Beach, Florida. In his first address post the 'victory'. Trump touched upon some key points; here is a rundown of some of the most pertinent things he said.

AFP

MAGA Movement, Greatest Movement

To the chants of the USA, with God Bless America fading in the background, Donald Trump talked about the MAGA or Make America Great Again, Movement. He called his election triumph a victory of the movement and called it one of the greatest political movements in the country's history and he added there has never been anything like that.

God Spared My Life For A Reason

Referring to the assassination attacks that were carried out against Trump in Pennsylvania and Florida, Trump said that 'God Spared My Life For A Reason' and he intends to work hard for those who voted for him. And that wanted to Make America Great Again for all Americans.

Trump, 'The Healer'

Furthermore, Donald Trump said that the MAGA movement is going to attain new levels, as he said it has to 'heal' his fellow Americans. Trump said that the United States needs his help and the movement will give the help, which it needs very badly.

Made History For A Reason

In many ways, this election and now its end result have been of historic proportions. Donald Trump highlighted this in his speech, and almost immediately, he got to his talking point, which won him the election. Trump said that he will fix the borders and fix the country and he had won this historic election for a reason. Trump added, "I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president."

Elon, A Star Is Born

One of the biggest phenomena of this election has been the involvement of Elon Musk, who went from being a neutral spectator to a hardcore Trump supporter and 'MAGA head'. Donald Trump, therefore, did not miss Musk in his speech. Talking about his biggest donor, Trump said, "We have a new star; a star is born, Elon.". Trump called Musk an amazing guy. He also invoked the topic of Musk's SpaceX launches.

Sweeping the Swing States

Trump also underscored his triumph over Harris and the swing states that brought him the glory. Trump, while addressing the crowd at West Palm Beach, thanked the voters of the swing states. Trump flipped Georgia, retained North Carolina, and has taken an unassailable lead in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The Senate & House Of Representatives

Acknowledging and lauding the party and the MAGA movement's victory in key Senate elections, he said, "America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate. We have taken back control of the Senate."

Further, he also added, "And the Senate races in Montana, Nevada, Texas, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania were all won by the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement; they helped so much."

Former US President Donald Trump |

Trump and Family

Talking about his family on the stage, he lauded them for their effort and called them all special. Trump even named all of his kids, including Eric, Ivanka, Baron and Don Jr. He also expressed gratitude to his wife, Melania Trump. He also added that he missed his mother-in-law (Melania Trump's Mother )

Turned Out To Be Good Choice

Referring to his vice president pick, JD Vance, Donald Trump added that he had made the right choice and lauded his tenacity and ability to take on his 'enemies' and take up interviews with rival channels, including notably CNN. Trump called him fiesty.

Immigration

Talking about the key issue of immigration, Donald Trump said that they (the immigrants) can come to the US, but they have to come legally. He added that his administration will'seal 'seal-up' the border. He added, "We want people to come back in, but, we have to let them come back in, and we have to let them come back in, legally".