Excel Reality N Infra Appoints Rajesh Kumar Agarwal As Additional Non-Executive Director Of The Company

Excel Reality N Infra Ltd on Wednesday announced that it has appointed Rajesh Kumar Agarwal as an Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company with effective from July 11, 2023, the company annouced through an exchange filing.

Dr. Rajesh Kumar Agrawal has a Ph.D in Management, he is alumnus of the Indian Air Force and a Management Professor, he is currently working with the Institute of Companies Secretaries of India- Centre for Corporate Governance, Research &Training as a Director and Campus Head.

He has 16 years experience in Administration of India Air Force.