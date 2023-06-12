Ex-Flipkart Execs Launch D2C Brand-focused Platform 'POP', Onboards 75+ Leading Brands Within A Month |

POP, an e-commerce enablement start-up has launched its first-of-its-kind growth solutions platform focused on direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands. Founded by former Flipkart Senior Director Bhargav Errangi, POP has onboarded 75+ leading consumer brands within a span of one month of its launch. POP has built a ubiquitous shopping currency called POPcoins that users can earn and also redeem against exclusive discounts/offers across the network of brands they’re partnered with.

In a world where consumers often found themselves overwhelmed by numerous loyalty programs, POPcoins emerged as a game-changing solution. Breaking free from the era of fragmented rewards, POPcoins unveils a unified currency designed to maximize relevance and foster long-lasting customer loyalty within the direct-to-consumer (d2c) ecosystem. Results from the beta have been super encouraging and POP plans to onboard 300+ leading brands & platforms with 10M+ active engaged users on the POP network by the end of the fiscal year.

Mr. Bhargav Errangi, CEO of POP, expressed, "In this era of digital wars, Facebook/Google have emerged as clear winners. Direct online channels’ contribution for d2c brands relies heavily on these ad giants to perform. And current marketplaces aren’t the primary choice of discovery. Hence foundationally, there is an imperative need for a new channel to help online-first businesses sustainably acquire and retain their customers."

In the next 1-2 quarters, POP is set to launch new product features. These include a flexible Referral Program with gamified incentives, integration of User-Generated Content (UGC) and Product Reviews across the customer funnel for driving up consideration, and a cross-sell feature, allowing non-competing brands to promote on each other's portals for improved discovery and acquisition. POP’s product suite is built to work with Shopify-based brands and also brands with their own tech stack.

Mr. Errangi emphasized that, “At POP, we create products to boost efficiency in crucial business metrics for digital brands. These metrics include conversion, user retention, and user acquisition. While conversion and retention deliver short to mid-term outcomes, our focus is on solving the long-term customer acquisition challenge as our network grows stronger. To ensure our products effectively tackle these challenges, we extensively researched the competitive landscape and analyzed over 100+ brands. This research guided us in determining the current product scope and aligning it with the problem we aim to solve”.

With a team boasting years of experience in building and scaling e-commerce marketplaces, and running large coalition loyalty currency platforms, POP is poised to become the go-to growth enabler for D2C brands in India. With a vision to build a network of deeply penetrated e-commerce buyers, POP aims to solve the critical need for a new and reliable customer acquisition channel for digitally native brands.