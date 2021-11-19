Everything you need to know on family health insurance plans in India

Family is one of the most important parts of our lives. Our life revolves around our families, and therefore, securing their medical needs must be our top priority.

The best thing to do is to protect your family’s health, financial stability, and happiness with family health insurance plans . The increase in the number of diseases and skyrocketing medical expenses call for comprehensive health insurance for parents and the whole family.

Family health insurance

A health insurance plan for family covers your entire family under a single health insurance policy. Family health insurance is a comprehensive medical insurance that protects your family against financial risks during an unforeseen medical emergency. The plan can even be customized as per your and your family’s needs.

In today’s times, a comprehensive health insurance plan for family is necessary to to stay sufficiently covered for unforeseen medical exigencies and protect your hard-earned savings. All insured family members get coverage for medical expenses like in-patient hospitalization, ambulance costs, daycare treatments, pre- and post-hospitalization, etc.

Why is it essential to have a health insurance plan for family

To keep your family’s health and safety at the peak, a health insurance plan for family is vital. Things like pollution, our sedentary lifestyle and rising incidences of critical illnesses have adverse effects on people's health. Simultaneously, increasing medical costs and unaffordable treatments in the country tend to make medical emergency a financial emergency.

Hence, the best way to protect your complete family and keep them secured and protected is by opting for family health insurance plans in India.

Why should you buy a health insurance plan for family

By buying a health insurance plan for family, you get coverage for your entire family with a single health plan. Thus, family health plans are the single best solution against potential financial crunch resulting from health issues. Further, people today suffer from various lifestyle related health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardio vascular diseases owing to poor management of lifestyle regime. Not to mention the current pandemic situation, which is creating huge dent in savings, as there is a possibility of entire family getting affected. Moreover, a family floater plan is easy to manage as it offers a floating Sum Insured for the complete family covered under single policy. You can even customize your family health plan. Some health insurance providers are offering plans that cover extended family members as well.

The best time to buy a health insurance plan for family

The best time to buy a health insurance plan for family is in your thirties. Premiums for family health insurance plans are dependent on the age of the oldest family member included in the scheme. So, when you buy the health plan early on, you get the best deal.

Again, if you are looking to start a family, family floater plans are good health insurance plans for you as it will offer better coverage at a lower premium. If you have an existing plan, it is easy to add your spouse to it. You can opt for a maternity benefit and also cover your new-born under your plan.

Benefits of buying health insurance plans for family

Ensuring the well-being of our families is one of the most important responsibilities of adulthood. Buying health insurance plans for family is critically important.

Below are some of the benefits of purchasing family health insurance plans:

Get optional covers for parents and dependents: You can opt to include your parents and dependents, such as your in-laws, in your family health insurance plan. You can add them at additional premiums.





Get protection against Covid for your entire family: Most health insurance companies are offering Coronavirus protection like Corona Rakshak policy and Corona Kavach policy. Your family must get covered from a global pandemic like Coronavirus.



Get multiple covers at a single premium: By opting for a health insurance plan for family, all your family members get covered with a single premium. This brings considerably down the amount of money spent on health insurance.





Get tax exemption on your insurance premiums: Under Section 80D of the IT Act, insurance premiums get an exemption from tax. So, when you pay health insurance premiums for your family, you get exempted from tax.





Get stress-free hospitalization: You have to pay a single premium to secure the health of your entire family. Apart from that, you get peace of mind and features like cashless hospitalization.

Conclusion

Love for families is unconditional. Families share joys, sorrows and sickness. So, buying a comprehensive health insurance plan for your family is a financially prudent choice.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 05:22 PM IST