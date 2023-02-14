Martin Luther King Jr. had once said- "Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable. Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals." Following your passion in life can be extremely difficult but we have the testaments of individuals who have achieved greatness just because they had the courage to choose and pursue a career in what you desire. One such testament that can be referenced when you look at the success stories is of Enso Group's Chairman Vinay Maloo and we were joined by the man himself to reflect on his entrepreneurial journey.

"I did my initial schooling from Rajasthan, followed by Kolkata. Post high school, I completed my graduation in B.Com from St. Xavier's College where I graduated with honours, and wanted to pursue CA. But, deep down I always had that knack for doing business. So at this point of time, I decided to pivot and left CA to pursue business." Choices like these are never easy but Maloo made sure that he made the most out of it. Starting with a scrap dealing business, the Rajasthan based entrepreneur slowly gained his foothold in business. He then started a marble mining business before engering telecom which proved to be a major breakthrough for private companies in the telecom sector.

Even after getting huge success, Maloo wanted to expand his portfolio and this is when Enso came into picture. Vinay Maloo founded the Enso Group in 2005 which started its operations with a cluster of oil & gas E&P companies in Jordan, Nigeria, Georgia, Australia and India. And since then the group hasn't looked back as it continuously excels in becoming one of the fast growing conglomerates.

"Every step in our lives is a calculated risk. You shouldn't hold yourself just because resources limit you or you're afraid to follow the passion that you want. Instead, you should go out there, face the challenges and have the courage to say that at least you tried, you might succeed or fail, but that is a different story altogether. However, one should always have a backup ready that if things go downhill then you should be flexible enough to take the alternative discourse."

