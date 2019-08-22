Even a stimulus package can't help economy much

New Delhi: The financial conditions have deteriorated so badly despite the four repo rate cuts and there is a need for a fiscal stimulus, which though may not yield much results due to the fiscal constraints, warns an American brokerage report. The warnings come amid the gloomy news on the growth front, with GDP expansion sliding to a 5-year-low of 5.8 percent in March and expected to fall further in June quarter. The numbers will be announced next week.

Falling stocks, an overvalued rupee and higher volumes in the US dollar-rupee market are evident of the tightening financial conditions, Bank of America Merill Lynch said. "We believe the economy warrants a significant fiscal stimulus at this stage which does not result in higher borrowing costs," the report said, but was quick to warn that it may yield the desired results due to the fiscal constraints of the government.

"What India needs is a fiscal boost funded by offshore borrowings. But a fiscal stimulus package is unlikely to be a game-changer due to fiscal constraints," it said. The stimulus package will have to be announced alongside a USD-bond sale so as to not disrupt local currency bonds, it added.