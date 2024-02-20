 EV Startup Vidyut Raises $10 Million To Build Full-Stack Ecosystem
Vidyut's model removes EV adoption barriers, says co-founder Gaurav Srivastava.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 03:03 PM IST
Representative Image | File

EV startup Vidyut on Tuesday said it has raised $10 million in its Series A fundraise (a mix of equity and debt funding) led by 3one4 Capital, and will deploy new funds to scale its new offerings that include EV insurance, lifecycle management and EV resale.

The round also witnessed participation from new and existing investors namely, Saison Capital, Zephyr Peacock, Force Ventures, a venture debt fund Alteria Capital and CEO of Udaan, Sujeet Kumar.

40 cities in over 3 years

Founded in 2021, the startup said it aims to expand its presence to 40 cities and will double its team size by the end of FY25 as it prepares to build a full stack EV ecosystem. "Our focus is not just on financing but on elevating the entire EV ownership journey for India's SMBs, who are the backbone of our economy," said Gaurav Srivastava, co-founder of Vidyut. The company already offers ownership solutions for Mahindra, Piaggio, Altigreen, Murugappa Group's Montra Electric, Euler Motors and OSM vehicles. "Vidyut's model removes EV adoption barriers, especially in the large but price sensitive driver cum owner segment.

To simplify EV ownership

At 3one4 Capital, we are excited to back the Vidyut team in their mission to simplify EV ownership," said Sonal Saldanha, Vice President, Investments, 3one4 Capital. "After hitting an inflection point, customised financing and lifecycle management solutions will play a central role in large scale EV adoption, requiring lenders to evaluate asset risk alongside borrower risk," added Dhairen Tohliani, Vice President, Alteria capital.

