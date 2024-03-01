 EV Startup Fisker To Lay Off 15% Of Workforce Amid Cash Crunch San Francisco
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEV Startup Fisker To Lay Off 15% Of Workforce Amid Cash Crunch San Francisco

EV Startup Fisker To Lay Off 15% Of Workforce Amid Cash Crunch San Francisco

Announcing its quarterly results, Fisker said it is also in negotiations with a large automaker for a potential transaction which could include an investment in Fisker, joint development of one or more electric vehicle platforms, and North America manufacturing.

IANSUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 11:23 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Electric vehicle (EV) startup Fisker is laying off at least 15 per cent of its workforce, as its current resources are "insufficient to satisfy its requirements over the next 12 months".

Announcing its quarterly results, Fisker said it is also in negotiations with a large automaker for a potential transaction which could include an investment in Fisker, joint development of one or more electric vehicle platforms, and North America manufacturing.

Read Also
Markets React Positively To Q3 GDP Surge, Sensex And Nifty Rally To New Heights
article-image

"To address potential liquidity issues, Fisker is already taking action. The company is currently in discussions with an existing noteholder about potentially making an additional investment in the company," it said. In addition, "Fisker intends to reduce its workforce by approximately 15 per cent".

Streamlining operations

"Headcount reductions are predominantly related to the change in sales strategy from direct-to-consumer to a Dealer Partner model. In addition, the company is streamlining operations, including reducing its physical footprint and overall expenses," the company informed.

Read Also
Paytm, Paytm Payments Bank To Discontinue Inter-Company Pacts Before March 15 Deadline
article-image

Fisker reported total revenue of USD 200.1 million in Q4 2023, an increase of USD 128.3 million from Q3 2023. "2023 was a challenging year for Fisker, including delays with suppliers and other issues that prevented us from delivering the Ocean SUV as quickly as we had expected," said Henrik Fisker, Chairman and CEO. "We also encountered unexpected headwinds in our efforts to establish a direct-to-consumer sales model in both North America and Europe at the same time,"

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EV Startup Fisker To Lay Off 15% Of Workforce Amid Cash Crunch San Francisco

EV Startup Fisker To Lay Off 15% Of Workforce Amid Cash Crunch San Francisco

Markets React Positively To Q3 GDP Surge, Sensex And Nifty Rally To New Heights

Markets React Positively To Q3 GDP Surge, Sensex And Nifty Rally To New Heights

Paytm, Paytm Payments Bank To Discontinue Inter-Company Pacts Before March 15 Deadline

Paytm, Paytm Payments Bank To Discontinue Inter-Company Pacts Before March 15 Deadline

Stock Market Opening March 1: Euphoria Spreads To Indian Indices, As Markets Open In Green; Sensex...

Stock Market Opening March 1: Euphoria Spreads To Indian Indices, As Markets Open In Green; Sensex...

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hike By ₹25 From Today; Check Here For Prices In Different States

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hike By ₹25 From Today; Check Here For Prices In Different States