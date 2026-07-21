EV Infrastructure Expands As India Adds Over 52,000 Public Charging Stations | X - @officialncrtc

New Delhi, July 21: India has made significant progress in expanding its electric vehicle charging infrastructure, with 52,718 public charging stations currently operational across the country, the Centre informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Of these, 16,561 are equipped with fast EV chargers for cars, helping reduce charging time and address one of the key concerns among EV users, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

EV Charging Network Expands

According to the Ministry of Heavy Industries, the Centre has undertaken several initiatives to strengthen the EV ecosystem and encourage the adoption of electric mobility.

To expand charging infrastructure, the ministry has allocated Rs 912.50 crore under the FAME-II scheme and Rs 2,000 crore under the PM E-DRIVE scheme for setting up public EV charging stations across cities and national highways.

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The government also pointed out that the Ministry of Power has issued the "Guidelines for Installation and Operation of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure 2024", which lay down standards for creating a connected and interoperable charging network, including battery swapping and charging facilities. It added that establishing EV charging stations has been classified as an unlicensed activity, making it easier for private entrepreneurs to invest in charging infrastructure.

Support For EV Manufacturing

To support domestic manufacturing of electric vehicles, electric passenger cars have also been included under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components. Under the scheme, financial incentives ranging from 13 per cent to 18 per cent are being provided on incremental sales of Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) vehicles, including electric four-wheelers, to eligible manufacturers.

The Government said Rs 4,391 crore has been earmarked under the PM E-DRIVE scheme for the deployment of 14,028 electric buses.

Out of these, 13,800 buses have already been allocated to seven major cities — Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Surat. The tender process for selecting operators for all 13,800 buses has been completed in two phases.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)