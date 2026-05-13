Euphoria Infotech FY26 Profit Rises 15% To ₹1.7 Crore As Revenue Climbs Nearly 15%

Mumbai: Euphoria Infotech (India) Limited reported a 20 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹88.5 lakh for the half year ended March 31, 2026, supported by strong growth in information technology services revenue. Consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹894.8 lakh during H2 FY26 compared with ₹628.0 lakh in the corresponding half of FY25 and ₹635.8 lakh in H1 FY26. The company maintained steady earnings growth across both halves of FY26 amid higher employee and operating expenses.

Total consolidated revenue for the second half stood at ₹894.8 lakh against ₹628.2 lakh in the corresponding period last year. Total expenses increased to ₹775.1 lakh from ₹528.9 lakh, largely driven by higher equipment and services consumption costs and increased employee benefits expenses. Cost of equipment and services consumed stood at ₹540.3 lakh compared with ₹201.3 lakh a year ago, while employee benefits expenses increased to ₹89.5 lakh from ₹22.8 lakh. Profit before tax improved to ₹119.7 lakh from ₹99.3 lakh in H2 FY25.

Sequentially, Euphoria Infotech reported a 41 percent increase in revenue from ₹635.8 lakh in H1 FY26, while net profit rose nearly 10 percent from ₹80.5 lakh. Earnings per share improved to ₹3.05 from ₹2.78 in the preceding half year and ₹2.54 in H2 FY25. The company also disclosed that it had completed salary restructuring measures in compliance with India’s newly implemented Labour Codes. Additionally, Euphoria appointed M/s ABPP & Associates as internal auditors for FY27.

For FY26, Euphoria Infotech reported consolidated revenue of ₹1,530.6 lakh, up nearly 15 percent from ₹1,332.8 lakh in FY25. Annual net profit rose to ₹169.0 lakh compared with ₹147.1 lakh in the previous year, while earnings per share increased to ₹5.83 from ₹5.07. The company continued reporting under a single business segment of information technology development and maintained its associate investment in Euphoria Infotech Bangladesh Private Limited.

Euphoria Infotech’s FY26 audited financial statements received an unmodified audit opinion from Baid Agarwal Singhi & Co. This report is based on audited financial disclosures and is not investment advice.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q4 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.