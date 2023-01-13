e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEthanol firm BCL approves Rs 201 cr fundraiser

Ethanol firm BCL approves Rs 201 cr fundraiser

BCL Industries is the only company in India and the South Asian region to have a forward and backward integrated distillery ethanol plant.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

BCL Industries on Friday said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 201 crore through issuance of warrants on a preferential basis.

BCL Industries is the only company in India and the South Asian region to have a forward and backward integrated distillery ethanol plant.

The board has approved issuance of 55,83,334 fully convertible warrants of face value of Rs 10 each on preferential basis at an issue price of Rs 360 per warrant, aggregating to Rs 201,00,00,240 for cash, BCL Industries said in a statement.

The board has also approved a proposal for constitution of a 'Fund Raising Committee' for taking necessary decisions, resolving the difficulties/obstacles which may arise with respect to BCL's proposed fund raising, and to engage professional intermediaries, experts, technical consultants, advisors, as and when required, it said.

An extraordinary general meeting (EGM) is scheduled for February 9 to seek members' nod on proposals approved by the board. Shares of the company were trading at Rs 417.90 apiece, up 2.36 per cent from its previous close on BSE.

RECENT STORIES

Donald Trump's company fined $1.6 million for tax fraud

Donald Trump's company fined $1.6 million for tax fraud

In Pics: From green mobility to self-balancing e-scooters, highlights from Day 3 of Auto Expo 2023

In Pics: From green mobility to self-balancing e-scooters, highlights from Day 3 of Auto Expo 2023

Ethanol firm BCL approves Rs 201 cr fundraiser

Ethanol firm BCL approves Rs 201 cr fundraiser

State-owned REC to power up Madhya Pradesh discoms, power management co and solar project with Rs...

State-owned REC to power up Madhya Pradesh discoms, power management co and solar project with Rs...

Despite tensions, India-China trade hits all-time high of $135.98 billion

Despite tensions, India-China trade hits all-time high of $135.98 billion