Eternal Ltd Reports Q2 FY27 Consolidated Net Profit Of ₹125 Crore, Announces Business Transfer & Mygate Stake Acquisition

Eternal Ltd (formerly Zomato Ltd) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 125 crore |

Mumbai: Eternal Ltd (formerly Zomato Ltd) announced on October 21, 2026, its consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026, reporting a net profit of Rs 125 crore. This marks a 92.31 percent increase compared with a net profit of Rs 65 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 24,138 crore, rising by 77.62 percent from Rs 13,590 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total consolidated income for the quarter reached Rs 24,489 crore, up from Rs 13,942 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated total expenses for the quarter increased to Rs 24,166 crore from Rs 13,813 crore year-on-year.

Business Transfer Agreement

The Board approved a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with Zomato Entertainment Private Limited (ZEPL), a wholly owned subsidiary. This agreement will transfer Eternal Ltd's Going-out India business, including its assets and liabilities, to ZEPL via a slump sale on a going concern basis.

This restructuring aims to consolidate the Going-out India business, currently spread across various group entities, into a single wholly owned subsidiary to achieve operational synergies.

Strategic Investments

Eternal Ltd will sell 11,214 Series B compulsorily convertible preference shares and 10 equity shares in Adonmo Private Limited to Vivish Technologies Private Limited (Mygate). Simultaneously, Eternal Ltd will acquire 1,84,091 Series C1 compulsorily convertible preference shares and 164 equity shares in Mygate.

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The company expects to own approximately 4.4 percent equity stake in the merged Mygate entity on a fully diluted basis, valued at Rs 156 crore. The company had invested Rs 112 crore in Adonmo in January 2022.

Regulatory Approvals

The Business Transfer Agreement is expected to be completed within 30 days of its execution date of October 21, 2026. The Mygate shares acquisition is anticipated to be finalised by December 5, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.