CCTV Captures Attack As Hyderabad Couple Allegedly Assaults Zomato Delivery Boy Over Delay

A couple allegedly assaulted a Zomato delivery executive after their food order was delayed in Hyderabad's Secunderabad area, with CCTV footage of the incident emerging online.

The incident reportedly took place in Vasavinagar under the Cantonment area after the delivery executive, identified as Ashi, arrived late with the food order. According to reports, the delay occurred because the location shown for the delivery was incorrect.

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Despite the delivery executive reportedly explaining the reason for the delay, the couple allegedly confronted and assaulted him. CCTV cameras installed in the area captured the incident.

The footage shows the delivery executive being confronted by the couple, who allegedly attacked him over the delayed delivery.

Following the incident, the delivery executive approached the police and lodged a complaint against the couple. Police subsequently registered a case and launched an investigation into the alleged assault.

The incident has drawn attention to the risks faced by delivery workers, who frequently deal with delays caused by traffic, incorrect locations and other factors beyond their control.

Police are examining the CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the ongoing investigation. Further details regarding the charges against the couple are awaited.