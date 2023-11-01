Escorts Kubota Sold 13,205 Tractors In October 2023 | Wikipedia

Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business Division in October 2023 sold 13,205 tractors as against 14,492 tractors sold in October 2022, the company on Wednesday said through an exchange filing.

The festive season this year is delayed and spread across two months; hence October sales were slightly muted compared to last year. November, however, looks positive with key festivals in the first half of the month. Going forward, all macroeconomic factors remain positive and we expect the demand momentum to continue for the remaining part of this fiscal, said via the filing.

Domestic tractor sales in October 2023 were at 12,642 tractors as against 13,843 tractors sold in October 2022.

Export tractor sales in October 2023 were at 563 as against 649 tractors sold in October 2022.

Escorts Kubota Limited shares

The shares of Escorts Kubota Limited on Wednesday at 10:08 am IST were at Rs 3,045, down by 2.79 percent.