Escorts Kubota Construction Equipment Volume Grew By 131.1% In August 2023

Escorts Kubota Limited Construction Equipment Business Division in August 2023 sold 520 machines, registering a growth of 131.1 percent as against 225 machines sold in August 2022, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company in the regulatory filing said, "With the sustained pace of ongoing infrastructure projects execution, demand for construction machinery continued to be buoyant in the traditionally lean month of August. Going forward, post monsoon, we expect the Construction equipment industry growth momentum to accelerate further propelling the country’s overall growth and development."

Escorts Kubota Tractor sale

Additionally, Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business Division in August 2023 sold 5,593 tractors as against 6,111 tractors sold in August 2022 with a fall of 8.5 per cent. Domestic tractor sales in August 2023 saw a drop of 2.1 per cent to 5,198 tractors as against 5,308 tractors sold in August 2022. Escorts tractor exports saw a major drop of 50.8 per cent with 395 exported in August 2023 as against 803 tractors sold in August 2022.