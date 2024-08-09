Equity MF Still Most Popular Scheme; Positive Inflows For 41st Month Straight: AMFI Data

In the month of July, inflows via systematic investment plans (SIPs) reached a new high of Rs 23,332 crore, according to data released on Friday, August 9 by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI). Gross SIP inflows for the previous month of June were Rs 21,262 crore.

Monthly SIP contributions have increased, but net inflows through mutual funds with open-ended stocks have decreased to Rs 37,113.39 in July. This is 8.6 per cent less than the Rs 40,573 crore that was collected in June.

For the 41st consecutive month, open-ended equity mutual funds' net inflows have stayed positive.

In the Sectoral/Thematic Fund category, there were nine new fund offers (NFOs), through which schemes raised a total of Rs 12,974 crore in revenue in the month.

Equity funds July 2024

Large-cap funds saw a 31 per cent decline in inflows to Rs 670.12 crore in the equity fund category. Inflows into small- and mid-cap funds decreased to Rs 2,109.2 and Rs 1,644.2 crore, respectively, from the previous month.

A surge in inflows was observed in the multi-cap funds, wherein 25 per cent of the stocks are contributed by large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. Funds in this category increased by 50 per cent to Rs 7,084.61 crore.

AUM (asset under management)

According to the data, the mutual fund industry's net assets under management (AUM) were recorded at Rs 64.96 lakh crore by the end of July 2024. In June 2024, the net AUM achieved a first-ever milestone of Rs 60 lakh crore.

Debt funds July 2024

According to the data, net inflows into debt mutual funds in the fixed income category increased from Rs 1.07 lakh crore in June 2024 to Rs 1.19 lakh crore in July 2024.

During the month under review, net inflows under the category of short-term liquid funds totalled Rs 70,060.8 crore. Additionally, new investments totalling Rs 28,738.03 crore were recorded in money market funds.