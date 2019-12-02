EPFO’s Sept investment in ETFs stands at Rs 86,966 cr

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO has invested Rs 86,966 crore in exchange traded funds (ETFs) till September 2019, Parliament was informed.

The EPFO has been investing in ETFs since August 2015. Initially, the body decided to invest 5% of its investible deposits into stock markets. Later, the proportion was increased to 10% in 2016-17 and 15% in 2017-18 and onwards.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is investing in ETFs based on Nifty 50, Sensex, Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and Bharat 22 Indices.

"The total amount invested by EPFO in ETFs as on September 30, 2019 is Rs 86,966 crore. The Central Board of Trustees (CBT), Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) in its 207th meeting held on March, 31, 2015 decided to invest only in ETFs in the category of equity and related investments," Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said.