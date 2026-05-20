EPFO To Soon Receive Updates On WhatsApp, UPI-Linked PF Withdrawal Service

EPFO subscribers will soon be able to access various services through WhatsApp. The move is part of the various steps being taken by the organisation to ease the access of EPFO services for the users.

According to a report by the Press Trust of India, the EPFO is planning to launch a WhatsApp service. The users will require to send 'Hello' to the EPFO verified number to start using the services.

The users will have the option to get EPFO-related updates through WhatsApp.

In another move to ease access to EPFO services, the organisation is working on UPI-linked PF withdrawal.

The rollout of the facility to transfer PF amounts to bank accounts through UPI is a step closer to launch for the public.

The testing of the facility has been completed by the EPFO.

The EPFO has been taking various steps to ease access to services for members, the report said, citing Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Once launched, the UPI-based PF withdrawal service will significantly reduce hassle for subscribers.

While a certain portion of the total PF amount will remain locked, users will be able to transfer the remaining amount directly to their verified bank accounts using the UPI gateway.

The final phase of testing was delayed as the EPFO was undertaking a complete overhaul of its IT systems.

EPFO is revamping its core IT systems to replace multiple legacy office-based platforms with a single, centralised system called CITES 2.0 (Centralised IT Enabled System).

Read Also EPFO Postpones Launch Of UPI-Linked PF Withdrawal Service To May

The new system is structured into six modules: member accounts, employer filings, claims, pensions, finance, and compliance and grievance redressal.

The IT overhaul required complete migration of data and software for all EPFO members and employers.