EPF Rules Change Under 2026 Scheme, Here's What Employees Must Know About PF And ₹7 Lakh Cover?

New EPF Era Begins. |

New Delhi: India’s provident fund system has entered a new phase with the government notifying the EPF Scheme 2026 under the Social Security Code, 2020.

The new framework replaces the older EPF system and marks a major step in labour reforms.

While monthly PF deductions remain largely unchanged, several important operational changes have now come into effect.

New EPFO Schemes Notified



Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, 2026

Employees’ Pension Scheme, 2026

Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, 2026



Ensuring Social Security for All#EPFO #EPFOWithYou #HumHainNa pic.twitter.com/NRo7mv5Xms — EPFO (@officialepfo) July 1, 2026

Easier PF Withdrawals

One major change is simpler access to provident fund savings.

Employees can now make partial PF withdrawals under more streamlined rules for important needs such as illness, higher education, marriage, and housing.

These withdrawals will still depend on specific conditions and minimum balance requirements.

The goal is to make fund access faster and less complicated during emergencies.

Digital Verification Gets Stronger

The new scheme also focuses heavily on digital processes.

Employees must provide Aadhaar, PAN, and Aadhaar-linked bank account details for faster claim settlement.

This step is expected to reduce paperwork, improve verification, and speed up PF withdrawal processing.

Digital compliance is also expected to reduce delays caused by manual checks.

Insurance Benefit Continues

The Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) benefit remains part of the new scheme.

Under this insurance cover, nominees can receive between Rs 50,000 and Rs 7 lakh if an employee dies while still in service.

The payout amount depends on the employee’s salary and PF contribution history.

This ensures continued financial support for families during difficult times.

What Remains Unchanged?

For most salaried employees, PF contribution rates remain the same.

Both employer and employee will continue contributing 12 percent of wages toward provident fund.

However, mandatory contributions for employees earning above the wage ceiling will apply only up to the prescribed limit.

Voluntary higher contributions remain allowed.

Stricter Employer Rules

Employers now face stricter digital compliance requirements.

Companies must make electronic PF payments, upload employee records digitally, and follow stronger reporting rules.

The government has also launched relief measures to help firms clear pending compliance issues.

Experts say the new system will make EPFO more transparent, efficient, and easier to use over time.