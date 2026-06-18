EPF Interest Rate Kept At 8.25%, Over 7 Crore Subscribers Likely To Get FY26 Credit This Month

The government has approved an 8.25 percent interest rate on EPF deposits for FY26. |

New Delhi: The Government of India has approved an 8.25 percent interest rate on Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) deposits for FY26. The interest amount is expected to be credited to the accounts of more than seven crore Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers later this month.

The approval comes after the Finance Ministry gave its concurrence to the rate recommended by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Interest Rate Unchanged for Third Year

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the highest decision-making body of EPFO, approved the 8.25 percent interest rate during its meeting on March 2, 2026.

The meeting was chaired by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

With this decision, EPFO has maintained the same interest rate for the third consecutive financial year, providing stability to the retirement savings of millions of workers.

Interest Credit Likely This Month

After the CBT decision, the proposal was sent to the Finance Ministry for approval, as the Government of India acts as the guarantor of EPF deposits.

Following the ministry's clearance, EPFO is expected to begin crediting the interest amount to subscribers' accounts this month.

Officials said a new digital ecosystem developed by EPFO will help ensure faster and smoother credit of interest into members' accounts.

EPF Rates Have Improved Since FY23

EPFO retained the 8.25 percent interest rate for FY25.

In FY24, the retirement fund body raised the rate to 8.25 percent from 8.15 percent offered in FY23.

Earlier, EPFO reduced the rate to 8.10 percent for FY22, the lowest level in more than four decades.

The rate stood at 8.5 percent in FY21 and FY20, while subscribers earned 8.65 percent in FY19 and 8.8 percent in FY16.

Relief for Salaried Employees

The decision is expected to benefit crore of salaried employees who rely on EPF as a key retirement savings tool.

The timely credit of interest will also improve transparency and provide greater convenience to subscribers tracking the growth of their retirement corpus.