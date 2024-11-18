Enviro Infra Engineers IPO: Water Treatment Plant Operator's ₹650 Crore Public Issue To Go Live On November 22

Enviro Infra Engineers Limited IPO will open for subscription next week on Friday, November 22. The company aims to raise Rs 650.43 crore via its initial public offering.

IPO size and structure

The Rs 650.43 crore book-building issue is Enviro Infra Engineers IPO. A fresh issuance of 3.87 crore shares, valued at Rs 572.46 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 53 lakh shares, valued at Rs 77.97 crore, make up the mainboard offer.

Price band and minimum bid

The price range for Enviro Infra Engineers' initial public offering is Rs 140 to Rs 148 per share. In order to participate in the issue, retail investors must bid on a minimum lot size of 101 shares, which, at the upper end of the price range, amounts to an investment of Rs 14,948.

For Small Non-Institutional Investors (sNII), a minimum lot size of 14 lots, comprising of 1,414 shares, will require an investment of Rs 2,09,272. For big non-institutional investors (bNIIs), the lot size is 67 lots, comprising 6,767 shares, meaning that a Rs 10,01,516 investment is required.

Portions reserved in IPO

50 per cent of the net offer size has been set aside by Enviro Infra Engineers for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). The wastewater management company has allocated 15 per cent of the net issue to the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category and up to 35 per cent of the net issue to retail individual investors.

Subscription and listing timeline

Subscriptions for the Enviro Infra Engineers IPO will be accepted from November 22 to November 26. On Wednesday, November 27, the Enviro Infra Engineers IPO share allocation status is expected to be finalised.

On Wednesday, November 27, refunds for unsuccessful bidders will begin after shares are distributed. On Thursday, November 28, the winning bidders will receive shares of Enviro Infra Engineers in their demat accounts.

The NSE and BSE will list shares of Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd. The date of listing is tentatively set for Friday, November 29.

Company financials

In the June quarter of FY25, Enviro Infra Engineers' operating revenue was Rs 207.46 crore. In Q1 FY25, the company's net worth and profit-after-tax were Rs 323 crore and Rs 30.78 crore, respectively.

The company's total operating revenue for FY24 was Rs 738 crore, up 116 per cent from FY23's Rs 341.66 crore. The profit-after-tax for Enviro Infra Engineers increased by over 101 per cent to Rs 110.54 crore from Rs 54.98 crore in the same period last year. From Rs 126.51 crore in the previous fiscal year to Rs 292.18 crore in FY24, the company's net worth grew by almost 131 per cent.