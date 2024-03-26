Energy Firm Jakson Ties Up With Dubai-Based Powernsun | Powernsun

Energy and infra firm Jakson Group on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Dubai-based Powernsun for exclusive distributorship of solar products in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and across Maharashtra.

According to a company statement, Jakson Group will manufacture the products at its facility in Noida. This collaboration aims to significantly bolster Jakson's distribution network, thereby advancing a sustainable energy future for the regions and beyond.

The group has announced a strategic partnership with Powernsun, a Dubai-based specialist in selling solar components, for the exclusive distributorship of solar product portfolio (solar panels and inverters) in Lucknow, UP and Maharashtra, the statement said.

Ayodhya Airport Project

"With our enhanced manufacturing capability of 1.2 GW and by developing key projects like solar rooftop at Ayodhya Airport, followed by a 40 MW power plant in the state, we are solidifying our commitment to sustainable development.

"We have delivered over 1,00,000 solar modules produced at our Noida facility, in these significant solar power projects which demonstrates our persistent commitment to addressing the growing demand for clean energy," Anurag Garg, CEO of Jakson Solar Modules and Products Business, said in the statement.

With Sustainability in Mind

This partnership aligns with the mutual goals of both organisations to make solar energy solutions more accessible and affordable.

It marks a significant stride towards achieving India's ambitious targets for a sustainable and clean energy future, in line with the country's net zero commitment by 2070.

Established in 1947, Jakson Group has evolved from specialising in Diesel Generator Manufacturing to becoming a multi-faceted Energy Solutions provider.

The company's prowess encompasses distributed energy, solar power, eco-friendly energy sources and alternative fuels, among others.

The energy and infra firm has a presence across India with five manufacturing facilities and a wide network of channel partners and dealers, making it one of the top 10 energy companies in the country.