eMudhra IPO: Retail segment continues to drive demand on Day 2

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Bengaluru-based eMudhra Limited , the largest licensed Certifying Authority in India with a market share of 37.9 percent in the digital signature certificates market space in FY 2021, received bids of 1,09,00,752 shares against the offered 1,13,64,784 equity shares, at a price band of Rs 243-Rs 256, according to the data available on the stock exchanges.

Overall the issue was subscribed 0.96 times on the second day of bidding.

Retail investors portion was subscribed 1.69 times. The Qualified Institutional Investors and NII portion was subscribed 0.25 and 0.16 times respectively.

The issue opened for subscription on Friday, May 20 and will close on May 24, 2022

In a pre-IPO placement of 1,603,617 equity shares, the company allotted shares to Baring Private Equity India AIF 2, Acacia Banyan Partners, Motilal Oswal Equity Opportunities Fund Series III, Negen Capital Services Private Limited, Value Wise Consultancy Private Limited, Jagadeesan Kumar, and Krishna Kumar which invested Rs 39 crore at Rs 243.20 per share.

On Thursday, eMudhra Limited raised Rs 123.83 crore from anchor investors i.e Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund, Motilal Oswal Dynamic Fund, Nippon India Small Cap Fund, SBI Technology Opportunities Fund, Baring Private Equity India, Hornbill Orchid India Fund, Pinebridge India Equity Fund, Abakkus Growth Fund, who were allotted 48,37,336 equity shares at the upper price band of Rs 256 per share.

Brokerage houses like Choice Equity, Jainam Broking, Hem Securities, and SBICAP Securities have given recommended “Subscribe” rating to the issue.

According to brokerages, the company has a first-mover advantage and is well poised to encash on growth opportunities from the growing IT/Digitization space. With a strong market share and a strong customer retention ratio (96 percent and 88 percent in Digital Services and Enterprise Solutions, respectively), the company is India's largest certifying authority, with no listed peers in a business similar to EML's. It has enterprise solution partnerships with both Indian and international channel partners. Annualizing the 9M FY22 performance, the P/E multiple comes out to be 49x.

IIFL Securities Limited, Yes Securities (India) Limited, and Indorient Financial Services Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers and Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar to the Issue.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 06:37 PM IST