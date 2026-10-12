Empower India Enters Robotics, AI Implementation, Targets ₹3.6 Lakh Crore Market

AI | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Empower India Limited announced on 12 October 2026 its entry into robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) implementation and system integration.

Market Opportunity

The company aims to target India's AI market, which is projected to reach US$43.5 billion (₹3.6 lakh crore) by 2030, growing at a 32 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2025 to 2030.

Robotics Market Growth

India's intelligent robotics market is expected to expand from US$450.5 million (₹3,755 crore) in 2025 to US$1.68 billion (₹14,008 crore) by 2030, reflecting a 30.2 per cent growth.

Business Model

Empower India will adopt an asset-light, partnership-led model. This involves collaborating with specialist AI developers, robotics manufacturers, and automation providers rather than developing proprietary technology.

Revenue Streams

Potential income streams include implementation fees, system integration, customisation, deployment, maintenance, and technology support, subject to commercial agreements.

Strategic Focus

The company will focus on AI implementation and integration, robotics system integration, software-hardware integration, enterprise automation, and deployment and customisation of partner technologies.

Management Commentary

Rajesh Chavan, Managing Director of Empower India Limited, said the opportunity in AI and robotics extends beyond technology development to successful implementation and integration within existing operations. Chavan added that the strategy is to partner with technology companies and combine their capabilities with Empower India's implementation and integration expertise.

Company Background

Empower India Limited, incorporated in 1981, focuses on building capabilities aligned with India's evolving technology and digital infrastructure landscape.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.