Employers to be punished if employees fail to download Aarogya Setu app

Along with making provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitisers, employers will have to make sure that its employees are wearing face masks and have downloaded the Aarogya Setu app.

In the new government order, it was stated that it was mandatory to wear a face mask and also to ensure that all employees are using the Aarogya Setu app. The order clearly stated that the head of the respective organisation is responsible for coverage of the app among the employees. Failing to which, the companies will be punished under section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The government has asked companies to maintain social distancing — not just at the workplace but while arranging for transport for these employees. The order has stated that the company will have to provide for transport wherever public or private transport is not feasible.

The directive has asked employers to avoid large physical meetings. In addition, it also clarified that other than meeting essential requirements, the employees above the age of 65, pregnant women and others should not be called to the workplace.

The government has left the responsibility on the companies to maintain social distancing at all times during lunch breaks and shifts etc. The workplace has to be sanitised throughout the day and between shifts.

If the companies refuse to abide by the rules issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, they will be punished with a fine or imprisonment term, the order stated.