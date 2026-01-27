 Emkay Global Net Profit Surges To ₹43 Crore In Q3, Revenue Jumps 21% QoQ To ₹871 Crore
Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd reported a sharp turnaround in consolidated net profit, rising to Rupees 43 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rupees 0.5 crore in Q2, marking an over 84-fold sequential jump, though still trailing last year's Q3 profit of Rupees 85.7 crore. Revenue from operations grew 20.8 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rupees 871 crore.

Updated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 02:22 PM IST
Mumbai: Emkay Global’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 12.7 percent year-on-year to Rupees 871 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rupees 773 crore in Q3 FY25, and significantly higher than Rupees 721 crore in Q2 FY26. Net profit stood at Rupees 43 crore, a notable rebound from Rupees 0.5 crore in the previous quarter, although it represents a 49.8 percent decline from Rupees 85.7 crore in Q3 FY25. The sequential recovery was driven by higher fee and commission income and fair value gains.

Sequential growth builds momentum:

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, total income increased by 19.1 percent to Rupees 918 crore, while total expenses rose 11.8 percent to Rupees 858 crore. Employee benefit expenses climbed to Rupees 500 crore from Rupees 417 crore, reflecting expanded hiring and wage adjustments. Finance costs increased modestly to Rupees 343 crore. Operating leverage improved despite elevated cost pressures, helping the company return to profitability after a muted Q2.

Nine-month performance and outlook:

For the 9M FY26 period, Emkay reported Rupees 2,321 crore in revenue from operations, down 12.7 percent from Rupees 2,659 crore in the prior year. Net profit for the same period declined sharply to Rupees 95.4 crore from Rupees 483.5 crore in 9M FY25. The company's financial position remains strong, with a net worth of Rupees 3,692 crore and a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.22. With renewed earnings momentum in Q3, Emkay appears to be regaining operational strength.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Emkay Global. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.  

