Emami buys back 85,841 shares on NSE | Image: Emami (Representative)

Emami Limited on Tuesday bought back 85,841 shares for Rs 368.70, the company announced through an exchange filing. All the shares were bought on the NSE on April 18.

The company prior to this purchase had bought 1,61,159 shares and the company's total equity shares bought back was at 2,47,000.

Emami on March 24 bought back 4.12 million shares for Rs 450 per share.

Emami shares

The shares of Emami Limited on Wednesday at 1:49 were at Rs 363.85, up by 0.50 per cent.