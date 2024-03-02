Emaar Unveils $25B Lifestyle Destinations In Dubai

Emaar Properties has revealed plans for two impressive ventures in Dubai: The Heights Country Club and Grand Club Resort, adjacent to The Oasis.

These projects, valued at AED 55B and AED 41B respectively, aim to redefine upscale living in the UAE while upholding Emaar’s legacy of delivering world-class developments.

Emaar’s Latest Projects

The Heights Country Club, covering 81 million square feet, establishes a new benchmark for premium high-end living. Meanwhile, the Grand Club Resort, spanning 60 million square feet, contributes to Dubai’s status as a global luxury and real estate hub.

“Dubai not only stands as a city but as a global titan in luxury, real estate, and as a vibrant tourist hub. With The Heights Country Club and Grand Club Resort launch, we are taking this narrative to new heights. Emaar is not merely contributing to Dubai’s progress; we are pioneering, creating exclusive lifestyle destinations with unprecedented amenities that set new global standards,” stated Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar.

Aligned with Emaar’s commitment to sustainable development and forward-thinking living spaces, both projects will incorporate environmentally conscious designs. These lifestyle destinations will embody exclusivity, sustainability, and innovative design, establishing new benchmarks for high-end real estate in the UAE, according to Arabian Business.

“Our ambition is bold and clear: to keep Dubai at the top of the global city rankings, leveraging cutting-edge technology to not only understand but also predict and shape future trends. These developments go beyond mere projects; they are a powerful statement of our vision and commitment to excellence, representing the grandeur and transformative future of high-end living,” added Alabbar.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Finance World)