Elon Musk's Neuralink In Trouble?: US Lawmaker Questions FDA's Inspection

Elon Musk | Image: Wikipedia

According to report from the Reuters, the newest venture of billionaire Elon Musk, Neuralink, may be in trouble. According to the report, US House of Representative from Oregon, Earl Blumenauer has asked the US Food and Drug Administration for greater clarity on how the regulatory agency gave Musk's company approval for testing of the implants on human beings, by eluding scrutiny of alleged violations in animal testing.

Neuralink, for the unbeknownst is Elon Musk's 'brainchild' project, that intends, and is in fact is already instating implants in human brains.

Rushed to Conclusion

Blumenauer, a Democratic lawmaker has claimed that the company given the green signal, despite the red flags, that were raised against its discrepancies observed during its initial phase of testing that was conducted on animals.

He alleged, that the initial tests were precipitously rushed through, which in turn produced results, that were not entirely reliable, raising questions on whether the current progression of the company, that is placing these 'brain-chips' is due and warranted.

The California-based company got the approval from the FDA in May 2023. And conducted its first 'experiment' on a human in 2024. The company, that recently changed its legal address to Nevada, in protest against the pay-litigation that did not go in Musk's favour, took to social media to reveal its first patient. 29-year-old Noland Arbaugh, who is paralyzed below his shoulder was shown chess on his own after the implant.

Musk's marquee company, Tesla's shares ended the day's trade on Tuesday at USD 177.67 gaining 2.92 per cent (March 26).