Elon Musk's latest move on Twitter: Little blue birdie is back

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, has once again stirred up a social media frenzy by changing the Twitter bird logo to the infamous Dogecoin logo or Shiba Inu logo. The move came as a surprise to many, and there is still no clarity on why Musk made the change. Some speculate that it could be related to the $258 lawsuit against Musk by Dogecoin investors. Others thought it might be a late April Fool's prank by the billionaire. Regardless of the reason, the little blue birdie is back.

The Twitter Logo Change and Its Duration

Approximately three days ago, Musk changed the Twitter logo to that of the Dogecoin logo. As expected, many thought that the logo would be there for a few hours, but it remained there for around three days. It's quite normal for Musk, who is known for his unpredictable behavior. The Twitter logo was changed to Doge only in the web version, while the app showed the little blue birdie.

Musk's Joke and Its Connection to the Logo Change

After changing the Twitter bird logo to Dogecoin, Musk also joked about it. He shared an old screenshot in which he engaged in Twitter banter with a user, who said that Musk should buy Twitter and change the logo to a Doge. Sharing the screenshot, he said, "as promised," he has changed the logo of the company.

The Purpose Behind Musk's Logo Change

There's no clarity yet on why Musk changed the Twitter logo to Dogecoin. However, some speculate that Musk is trying to divert attention from the lawsuit against him by Dogecoin investors. Changing the logo to Doge could show that his tweets about Dogecoin are not an attempt to defraud anyone and should not be taken seriously at any point. This is the exact argument that Musk's lawyers made in court, terming the lawsuit as a "fanciful work of fiction" over the Twitter owner's "innocuous and often silly tweets."

Twitter's Future Under Musk's Leadership

Meanwhile, the billionaire is working towards making Twitter profitable again. Since Musk acquired the company, its value has dropped by half to $20 billion. He bought the company for $44 billion, all in cash. In his latest move, Musk revealed that Twitter will start removing blue ticks from legacy accounts, and the verification will be given to people who pay for the Twitter Blue subscription.

In India, Twitter is charging around Rs 600 per month for a Twitter Blue web subscription, while mobile users will need to pay Rs 900 per month to get the Blue Tick. Musk's leadership style and his recent moves on Twitter have raised questions about the future of the social media platform. However, it's still too early to predict how things will unfold, given Musk's unpredictable nature.