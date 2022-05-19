Elon Musk's $44-bn deal for Twitter proceeding as expected: Report

Twitter Inc executives told staff that Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk's $44-billion deal was proceeding as expected and would not renegotiate the offer price, Bloomberg News reporter tweeted on Thursday.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave the strongest hint yet last week that he would like to pay less for Twitter than his $44 billion offer made last month.

Musk told a Miami technology conference that a viable deal at a lower price would not be out of the question, according to a report by Bloomberg News, which said it viewed a livestream video of the conference posted by a Twitter user.

"You can't pay the same price for something that is much worse than they claimed," he said at a conference in Miami, Reuters said.

Musk, who on Friday said his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter was on hold pending information on spam accounts, said that he suspects they make up at least 20 percent of users - compared to Twitter's official estimates of 5 percent, the report said.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:47 PM IST