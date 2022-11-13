Elon Musk will attend G20 summit in Indonesia virtually | PTI

Elon Musk, Twitter and Tesla CEO, will attend the G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali virtually rather than going there in person, an official from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce told CNBC Indonesia on Saturday.

Arsjad Rasyid, head of the cambers, said, "He is unable to attend because ... there are incidents in the United States, and he must be present there."

Musk will be speaking at the B20 business conference but a court case is to begin next week making it difficult for him to attend the event physically. The court case that will be in a Delaware court is over his 2018 pay package worth approximately $56 billion in stock options. According to Musk's office, he will be attending an hour-long virtual discussion with Indonesian tycoon Anindya Bakrie on Monday on 'future disruption of global technological innovation'.

Read Also Tesla opens its EV connector design to other automakers

Tesla and Indonesia

Musk is expected to visit Jakarta in December, as Tesla is reportedly eyeing to use Indonesia's nickel reserves for components in its batteries.

Earlier in April, Musk met with a delegation from Indonesia at the Gigafactory, Texas, where they discussed a number of topics that included Indonesia's nickel deposits. After the meeting, Musk also met with the Indonesian president in May, where he was presented with an invitation to the B20 forum.

After recently acquiring micro-blogging platform Twitter, Musk has been making a series of strategy and policy changes that have thrown the future of the company in doubt.

Read Also Twitter manager reportedly vomited in dustbin when Musk told him to fire hundreds of employees

G20 summit

G20 refers to a multilateral initiative that includes 20 major economies around the world. This will be the 17th G20 summit that will be held for 2 days from November 15.

Leaders like U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are attending the event in person and Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the event virtually. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are also expected to attend the event.