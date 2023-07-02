Elon Musk To Now Set Daily Twitter Post Reading Limit | File Photo

Twitter-owner Elon Musk on Sunday announced that the "rate limits" will "soon" increase on the micro-blogging platform after he announced limiting reading to 6,000 posts for verified accounts per day and 600 posts per day for unverified accounts on Saturday.

In an update on Sunday, he said that rate limits will soon increase to 8,000 for verified, 800 for unverified and 400 for new unverified accounts. After a few hours, he posted, "Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k."

Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Musk also said, "Oh the irony of hitting view limits due to complaining about view limits."

Oh the irony of hitting view limits due to complaining about view limits — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2023

Giving out the reason for suddenly adding limits to the posts that users can read, Musk tweeted, "The reason I set a 'View Limit' is because we are all Twitter addicts and need to go outside. I'm doing a good deed for the world here."

The reason I set a “View Limit” is because we are all Twitter addicts and need to go outside.



I’m doing a good deed for the world here.



Also, that’s another view you just used. — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 1, 2023

According to Musk, this change is temporary to address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation. His clarification came as millions of users across the globe, including in India, slammed him as the micro-blogging platform suffered a major outage globally, which prevented thousands of users from accessing the social media platform.

Twitter suffered outage on Saturday

According to Down Detector, a website that tracks online service disruptions, thousands of users visited the micro-blogging website to discuss their experiences after the global outage hit Twitter.

When attempting to see or post a tweet, Twitteratis complained that they received the "Cannot retrieve tweets" error message.

The stated outage, however, was not experienced by many users worldwide.

Amongst the most reported problems, according to Downdetector, were 45 per cent in App, 40 per cent on the website and the remaining 15 per cent on the feed.

However, Twitter has not acknowledged the outage yet.

Earlier on Saturday, Twitter stopped browsing access on its web platform for people without accounts. "We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users," Musk posted. "Almost every company doing AI, from startups to some of the biggest corporations on Earth, was scraping vast amounts of data," he claimed.